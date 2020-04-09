Coronavirus in Guntur: First COVID-19 death reported in Narsaraopet

Coronavirus in Guntur: In a big breaking, yet another coronavirus death recorded in Narsaraopet of Guntur district on Thursday. Going into details, A man hails from Narsaraopet was admitted in IDH hospital in Guntur for Tuberculosis treatment. While undergoing the treatment, the man is reported dead by doctors two days back. The doctors who smelled fishy have held the tests for the deceased where he was appeared positive. The Narsaraopet RDO Venkateswarlu has clarified the reports.

The doctors who are alarmed of the situation have decided to move the deceased family members into quarantine. The area where the deceased's family resides is declared as the red zone.

Guntur district is already the second-largest districts in view of coronavirus cases. There were 49 corona positive cases reported in the region while Kurnool stood top in the list with 74 cases.

On the other hand, as per the health bulleting no cases reported from Wednesday night to Thursday morning making the tally remain at 348.