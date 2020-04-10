Coronavirus in Kurnool: Govt to soon set up COVID-19 testing lab in the district

The state government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision in the wake of the growing number of coronavirus (COVID 19) cases in Kurnool district. The government has decided to set up a corona testing lab in Kurnool district. State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said in a statement. He said that the government had forwarded proposals to ICMR and the Center for permission. The decision was made at a meeting held by task force along with Social Welfare Principal Secretary Mudda Ravichandra, District Collector G.Virappandian, Joint Collector Ravi Pattan Shetty, Trainee Collector and other members.

Speaking on occasion, the minister said that the authorities had taken all necessary steps to provide better treatment to those who were infected. "Physicians and staff working in quarantines are advised to take care of PPEs, sanitizers and N-95 masks. Approximately 5000 PPEs, 6000 N95 masks and one lakh triple layer masks are received in the district in last two days, with an additional 2,000 N-95 masks," minister said.

Pollution control board officials have taken steps to ensure that biomedical waste at COVID hospitals and quarantines is disposed of. Later, the minister has examined the facilities at the Quarantine Center, which is set up in the TIDCO housing colony.