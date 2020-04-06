Coronavirus in Nellore: Orthopedic Doctor in city tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in Nellore: Now, not only civil population but medical fraternity too have been in tense situation after an orthopedic medical professional who tested positive in Nellore which created tremors in the city.

A resident of Magunta Layout in the city, started his new clinic in Pogathota area on March 29 in which top most doctors, politicians from the ruling party and others have participated in the opening ceremony.

After the orthopedic doctor started feeling symptoms of COVID-19, he joined in a corporate hospital on April 2 where the specialists suspected the symptoms and informed to the authorities of the Government General Hospital which is the Regional Centre for COVID-19 cases who collected samples and sent to SVIMS for the tests where the result was appeared positive. Now, he has been shifted to the isolation ward of the GGH for treatment.

Now, the issue has been viral in the city and many doctors and politicians from the ruling party who attended the new clinic opening ceremony are in fear that they would also get infected as they moved closely with the positive patient. Sources said he visited many houses personally during the lockdown and invited them for the clinic opening violating the norms.

The Corporate hospital management also sent around 20 staff members for testing suspecting any possible infliction of the virus. Medical and Health authorities suspect that many Delhi returnees visited the local hospitals after returning home which might trigger further community transmission which started with the doctors. Now, officials are collecting details of his contacts for arresting further spread.

Further, a record assistant working in the Collectorate who visited the Jamaat meet in Delhi from March 11 to 13 has been shifted to quarantine ward in the GGH for observing further symptoms as majority returnees have been tested positive. Now, staff members in the Collectorate also are in fear that checking whether they had encountered any contact with him. Municipal authorities also sprayed disinfectant at the Collectorate premises as part of preventive measures.