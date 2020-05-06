Coronavirus in Prakasam: Liquor shops under Markapur depot to open from May 8

Ongole: The Prakasam district deputy commissioner of Prohibition and Excise department, K Srimannarayana informed that following the orders of the district collector and magistrate Dr Pola Bhaskara, they are allowing the 90 alcohol retail outlets under Markapur depot, except the 8 in Markapur municipality and Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat, which will be opened from May 8.

The DC announced that the eight outlets under Markapur prohibition and excise station, seven under Cumbum, 19 under Giddalur, 11 under Yerragondapalem, 14 under Darsi, 16 under Podili and 15 outlets under Kanigiri P&E station would be kept open from 11.00 AM to 07.00 PM every day from Friday. He said that to avoid a rush at the shops, they are introducing a token system. He said that the tokens would be distributed for the dates on May 8 and May 9 at every shop on May 7, at 11.00 AM and the people who received the token will be allowed to purchase the alcohol, at the particular time printed on it.

The District collector ordered the public to stand individually under the umbrellas only and maintain physical distance, use face masks while standing in the queues at the shop. He said that the shops should not allow more than five people at the same time, failing which the sale of alcohol will be suspended, and the legal action will be initiated on the people responsible for the commotion.