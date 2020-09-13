Coronavirus in Srikakulam: Authorities impose complete lockdown in the town today

It is known that the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continues while the authorities in some districts and towns are imposing lockdown. A complete lockdown was announced in Srikakulam town today. District Collector J Nivas said there would be a full lockdown. He clarified that vegetable markets, chicken, mutton and fish markets would also be closed. Authorities released a statement to this effect on Saturday.

As many as 555 positive cases were registered in Srikakulam district on Saturday. However, Srikakulam town is also implementing a lockdown in view of the high number of cases. "People have been very supportive of Lockdown last Sunday," the collector said. The lockdown will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, he said there was exemption for emergency medical services, ambulances and medical vehicles are permitted, the statement said. He said there would be no disruption to vehicles if they go for medical treatment in their own vehicles in case of emergencies.

The collector said action would be taken against the owners of vehicles that roam outside under the guise of getting medical services even though it is not urgent. Everyone was asked to wear a face shield along with a mask. Collector J Nivas warned that criminal cases would be filed if the lockdown restrictions were violated. So far 31497 positive cases have been registered across the district. A total of 284 people have died from corona infection so far.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has registered 9,901 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 5.57 lakh, health officials said on Saturday. As many as 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus. Three districts have reported more than 1,000 cases, East Godavari (1,398), Prakasam (1,146) and West Godavari (1,069). Among other places, Chittoor accounted for 932 infections, followed by Kadapa (792), Nellore (711) and Visakhapatnam (584). Meanwhile, Covid-19 fatalities declined to 67 in the past 24 hours, even as the statewide toll rose to 4,846, inching towards the 5,000 mark. However, on a positive note, 10,292 more patients have recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 4.57 lakh.