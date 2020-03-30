Coronavirus lockdown: AP govt to issue E-Passes to the vendors in the state

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, the state government has introduced the (Emergency) Pass System to facilitate the manufacturers and transportation vehicles to move on the roads for selling essential goods. The government has made it clear that e-passes would be obtained by applying through online. It is reported that the government remit passed either through a mail or phone.

As much as twenty per cent of employees or factories in the manufacturing and shipping company and factories of the Essential Commodities will reportedly be issued passes under the District Joint Collector.

However, the government has made it clear that e-passes are not required for those who work in government offices, people who travel to buy necessities in accordance with government regulations in the stipulated time between 6 am-11 am. The government also said there would be an adequate mechanism for police at checkpoints to check e-passes in the form of encrypted QR code.

The public is warned of cases under 2005 NMDA act under the Indian Penal Code for misuse of passes. This pass system will provide more convenience to the essential commodity industries and their suppliers.