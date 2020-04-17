Coronavirus: Nellore declared hotspot with 61 active cases

Nellore: The number of COVID cases in the district increased to 64 on Friday indicating an alarming situation. Of them, 61 are active. According to reports, majority people tested positive had visited Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi and their contacts. The Centre also identified the district as hotspot asking the state government to take preventive measures to arrest further spread. Nellore city alone is having around 30 positive cases where the district administration has declared 32 red zones restricting the movement of the population in the areas.

Eleven quarantine centers have been set up in the district where 239 people were being observed. 106 people who visited abroad also under home-based quarantine and have been under the supervision of medical and health staff members. Only one person was discharged, and two others died in Nellore and Chennai city.

Further, officials started spot testing using Truenat kits for around 2,000 people in red zones in the city. They conducted tests on the first day in Chandrababu Nagar, Khuddus Nagar, Maclean's Road, Kotamitta, Janda Street, and other areas. People in huge numbers came forward voluntarily for tests.

Further, there has been no control over the movement of population in the city for 3 hours relaxation time meant for buying essentials. People are visiting Stonehouse Pet, Nawabpet, and other areas where wholesale grocery shops located failing to follow physical distance. Many shops witness huge people at the counters asking grpceries even without masks. City Municipal Commissioner P V V S Murthy visited Stonehouse Pet on Friday and warned the shopkeepers to maintain social distancing for preventing further spread of the virus. He asked the officials to book cases against violators and also impose huge penalties.