Coronavirus patient dies in toilet of Nellore GGH

Coronavirus in Nellore: Coronavirus patient who has been availing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Nellore city died in suspicious conditions and the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon when the sanitation staff members entered the toilets for cleaning.

He is an elderly and other people in the ward have not observed him. There were fears that he died late on Wednesday and no others observed it. Sanitation staff members informed to the hospital authorities and shifted the body to the mortuary.

As there were no cameras in the premises and other vigilance systems the issue failed to come to light. Now, keeping the health condition of the aged persons, patients are asking to arrange cameras in the halls and other places for monitoring the situation in case of emergency.