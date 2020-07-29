Coronavirus supporting teams appointed in West Godavari district

Eluru: West Godavari District Collector R Mutyala Raju appointed five supporting teams to monitor the Covid-19 administrative activities in the district and asked the officials to submit reports on the Covid-19 treatment, home isolation, functioning of Covid care centres, containment areas and other reports every two hours.



Mutyala Raju on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the officials and discussed the Covid cases, treatment being given to the patients, measures taken to check the spread of Coronavirus in the district. He asked the supporting officers to submit a report every two hours on Covid cases registered, sample collections, sample testing, testing kits, primary and secondary contacts of the Covid patients, details of the containments, services of 104 and 108 vehicles etc. He said all supporting officers have to work from the district collectorate.

Joint Collector (Revenue) K Venkata Ramana Reddy, Joint Collector (Welfare) N Tej Bharat, District Revenue Officer S Srinivasa Murthy and the officials from medical and health and other departments attended the meeting at the collectorate.