Coronavirus update: 210 fresh cases and one death reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been once again mounting. Among the tests conducted for 44,709 samples in the last 24 hours, as many as 210 people were tested positive. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,91,388 while 7,180 victims have lost their lives across the state with one deaths in Krishna in the last twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, 140 people in the state have fully recovered in the last twenty four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,82,981 while there are 1227 active cases in the state.

According to district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 85 cases and one case in Vizianagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,583 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,173 in Vizianagaram.







