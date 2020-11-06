Coronavirus update: 2410 cases registered in Andhra Pradesh, tally mounts to 8,38,363

After a steady fall for a week, the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been increasing with the schools being started in the state. In the latest health bulletin released by government, as many as 79,601 corona tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 2,410 new cases were registered and 11 people lost their lives. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the state so far to 8,38,363. While the death toll including the latest deaths has reached, 6,768.

In the last 24 hours, 2,452 victims have fully recovered taking the total number of recovered people in the state to 8,09,770. There are currently 21,825 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, 85,07,230 corona samples have been tested in the state so far, according to the Department of Health bulletin.

According to district wise data, East Godavari registered 401 new cases followed by Guntur 323, West Godavari and Krishna with 298 cases, Chittoor 253, Anantapur 161, Visakapatnam 142, Kadapa 132, Nellore 121, Prakasam 108, Vizianagaram 79, Srikakulam 71 and Kurnool 23 respectively.



