Coronavirus update: 58 new fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking tally to 1583

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: As many as another 58 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last twenty-four hours on Sunday taking the total number 1583 cases across the state. The Andhra Pradesh government released the Coronavirus Health Bulletin on Sunday afternoon. During the past 24 hours, 58 new cases were reported and 33 persons have reported being dead while 1062 patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals and 488 victims who were infected with the virus have recovered and discharged.

The health bulletin reads, "58 out of 6534 samples tested in the past 24 hours were positive. Total positive cases: 1583, Active cases: 1062, Discharged: 488, Deceased: 33"

Once again, Kurnool has recorded the most number of newly registered cases with 30 new cases on Sunday. In Kurnool district, the number of cases has crossed 466 while Guntur has reached 319 respectively. And not a single coronavirus case was registered in the Vizianagaram district so far.

Meanwhile, the state has conducted 6534 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours while the cumulative figures States that 1,14,937 tests were conducted so far across the state, which is the first state in the country to do so. On the other hand, the government is contemplating to conduct COVID-19 tests to one person from each family in the state to contain the coronavirus.



