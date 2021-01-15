Coronavirus update: 94 new cases were reported taking tally to 8,85,710

Coronavirus cases have been decreased to a much lesser on Friday. However, in the latest health bulletin released by state health and medical department on Friday, as many as 94 new cases reported taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,85,710. While the number of deaths reported in the last twenty-four hours is one each in Krishna district taking the death toll to 7139.

Meanwhile, the number of people discharged after treatment has been reported on Friday is 232 taking the total discharges to 8,76,372 while the active cases remained at 2199. The coronavirus tests conducted in the last twenty-four hours is 31,696 with which total number of tests conducted in the state goes up to 1,25,14,639 tests.

As far is district-wise data is concerned, East Godavari district reported the maximum number of cases with 15 while the lowest is recorded in Nellore and Prakasam with just one case each.