Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 20,034 new cases and 82 deaths

Coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly in the last month reporting the maximum number of cases every day. In the latest health bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday, as many as 20,034 new cases erupted in the state out of 1,15,784 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 11,84,028 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll also been a concern with more than 50 deaths being reported every day. About 82 people have been dead in the last twenty-four hours taking the total deaths to 8,289. While the recoveries has been increasing daily, which is a sigh of relief. A total of 12,207 people have recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty-four hours. The active cases stands at 1,59,597 till date.



Going by the district-wise data, Srikakulam district has reported highest 2398 cases followed by 2318 in Chittoor, 2168 in Anantapur respectively.







