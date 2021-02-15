Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 30 new positive cases, takes tally to 8,88,899

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 30 new coronavirus cases and 115 discharges and zero deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday. According to the bulletin released by the state health department, the total number of cases has gone up to 8,88,899 while the number of discharged patients stands at 8,81,041 which includes 69 discharges in the last twenty-four hours.

On the other hand, 7,163 people have succumbed to the virus including one death on Monday and there are 695 active cases in the state till Monday. The state has conducted tests for 1,35,65,062 samples so far including 18,834 in the last twenty-four hours.

According to district-wise data, YSR Kadapa district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 7 cases and zero cases in Vizianagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,363 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,149 in Vizianagaram.



