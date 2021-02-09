Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 70 new Covid-19 cases, takes tally to 8,88,555

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 70 new coronavirus cases and 115 discharges and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin released by state health department, the total number of cases has gone up to 8,88,555 while the number of discharged patients stands at 8,80,478.

On the other hand, 7,160 people have succumbed to the virus and there are 917 active cases in the state till Monday. The state has conducted tests for 1,33,94,460 samples so far including 26,844 in the last twenty four hours.

According to district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 24 cases and zero cases in West Godavari and Vizianagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,336 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,145 in Vizianagaram.







