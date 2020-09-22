Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 7553 new cases taking tally to 6,39,302

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has come down slightly. In the last 24 hours, 7553 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh. This brings the total number of corona cases in the state to 6,39,302. Also, the health department has announced that 51 people had been infected with the coronavirus and died within 24 hours taking the total toll to 5410.

As per the health bulletin, 8 people from Chittoor, 6 in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam, 5 in Krishna and Prakasam, 4 each in East Godavari and Kurnool, 3 each Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and West Godavari, 1 in Srikakulam respectively.

There are currently 71,465 active cases in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals and as many as 5,62,376 people have recovered from the coronavirus including 10,555 people being discharged in last 24 hours. The government announced that 68,829 corona samples were tested in last 24 hours in the state and a total of 52,29,529 corona samples were tested so far.

East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases with 88,935 in the state with 1166 new cases on Tuesday followed by West Godavari district at 59,697 with 989 new cases. The increase in the number of discharges is a sigh of relief to Andhra Pradesh government and the details of the bulletin are in below table.



