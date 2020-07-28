Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 7948 new cases, tally moves to 1,10,297

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus epidemic is rapidly increasing in Andhra Pradesh despite the government is taking all measures to contain the spread of the virus. In Andhra Pradesh a record number of new cases emerging every day. In the past 24 hours alone, 7948 people have been infected with Coronavirus taking the tally to 1,10,297 according to the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health. On the other hand, 3064 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 58 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 52,622 people have been discharged and 1148 people have died. There are currently 56,527 Coronavirus active cases in the Andhra Pradesh. When it comes to tests, 62,979 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 32,100 rapid antigen tests. The Department of Health said that 17,49,425 coronavirus tests have been performed in Andhra Pradesh so far.

East Godavari district has the highest number of newly registered cases with 1367 cases followed by Kurnool 1146, Guntur 945, West Godavari 757, Anantapur 740, Kadapa 650, Chittoor 452, Srikakulam 392, Nellore 369, Prakasam 335, Krishna 293, Visakhapatnam 282, and Vizianagaram 220. 24

In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts is as follows with 11 in Guntur, 10 in Kurnool, 9 in Visakhapatnam, 5 each in Chittoor, and East Godavari, 4 each in Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram, 3 in Anantapur, 1 in Kadapa, Srikakulam and West Godavari respectively.



