Coronavirus update Andhra Pradesh: State reports 2602 new cases, 37 deaths, tally mounts to 40,646

The Andhra Pradesh state has registered as many as 2602 new covid-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours on Friday taking the total tally to 40,646 along with 37 new deaths with six in Anantapur, five each in East Godavari, Chittoor and Prakasam, four each in Guntur West Godavari, three each in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, two each in Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts and one in Krishna respectively.

The state on Friday has conducted a total of 20,245 tests in last twenty-four hours in which 2592 cases related to state and 8 cases from migrants and 2 foreigners. On the other hand, the discharged cases stand at 20,298 along with 847 new recoveries on Friday and the active cases stand at 19,814 respectively. The cumulative tests conducted amasses to 12,60,512

Meanwhile, East Godavari district registered the highest number of cases with 643 cases followed by Guntur 367, Chittoor 328, Anantapur 297 and followed by other states. The district administrations where the number of cases is high have been imposing lockdown till the situation gets in control. On the other hand, Kurnool tops the list with 5131 cases which resulted in the imposition of lockdown at Nandyal.



