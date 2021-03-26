Coronavirus update: AP reports 984 new cases and four deaths, active cases mounts to 4145

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is steadily increasing from the last week with the outbreak of new strain. Among the 40,604 tests performed in the past 24 hours, 984 new positive cases were confirmed and two deaths with one each in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam districts were reported in the last twenty four hours, which takes the total deaths to 7203. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect.

The total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,96,863. Meanwhile, in a single day, 306 people have fully recovered in the state with which the number of people recovering in the state has reached 8,85,515. Currently, there are 4145 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry.

According to district wise data, Guntur district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 176 cases followed by Visakhapatnam with 170 and the Chittoor 163. The government has alerted and taking measures to increase the hospitals and tests to contain the virus.