Coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases mounts in Andhra Pradesh, 147 fresh cases reported

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been once again mounting in the state, which has become the major concern. Among the tests conducted for 22,604 samples in the last 24 hours, as many as 147 people were tested positive on Monday. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,92,008 while 7,185 victims have lost their lives across the state incly one death in Kurnool in the last twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, 103 people in the state have fully recovered from coronavirus in the last twenty four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,83,380 while there are 1443 active cases in the state.

According to district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 35 cases and the lowest with one case in West Godavari district. There are reports that the coronavirus cases are once again mounting across the state from the last couple of days.

The health minister Alla Nani inquired about the issue and directed the officials to be vigilant and asked them to trace the primary contacts and conduct the tests. The minister assured of government support to the victims and urged them not to panic.