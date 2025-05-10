Corporate Education for poor: Ponguru

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that it was proposed to provide free corporate education to as many as 1000 poor students in VR High School by month of June.

The Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, with Nellore Municipal Y. O. Nandan, inspected the ongoing reconstruction works at VR high school in the city on Friday.

Speaking the occasion, he said as many as 1,000 students emerged from poor families would be provided free education in VR high school from current educational year. He said that as many as 750 students from poor sections were already identified and the remaining ones are undergoing progress.

On this occasion the minister has declared that he himself will adopt some families under P-4 concept in Nellore city.

The minister said that VR high school will be reopened by 12th June in the current educational year. He said that in the first phase admissions will be started from Nursery to 9th class, and in the second phase it was proposed to start 10th and Intermediate by next year.

Party leaders and municipal officials were present.