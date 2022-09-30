Corporator Murthy files a complaint with CBI

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch an investigation into Daspalla land scam worth Rs 3,000 crore on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he said there were 60 acres of land in Daspalla layout survey numbers 1196, 1197, 1027 and 1028 located at prime locality in the city. Of these, 40 acres have been acquired by GVMC, VUDA and Eastern Naval Command and five acres were used by the government for various purposes, he explained.

Further, the corporator said the remaining 15 acres of land has been in dispute for several years. In 1981, it was confirmed that the disputed lands belonged to the government. In 2001, the survey department included the lands under 22A Section, Murthy Yadav mentioned.

Murthy Yadav alleged that private individuals planned to construct 15-storeyed building complexes in the lands. He appealed to the CBI officials to investigate the issue and protect the Daspalla lands.

Meanwhile, TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao underlined the need to protect Daspalla lands worth crores of rupees. He alleged that the government lands were being handed over to the private players and the ground was already readiedfor the same.