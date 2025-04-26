Corporators informed about GMC mayoral election

Guntur: Guntur district administration started the process for conducting Guntur mayoral election to be held on April 28 at the Guntur Municipal Corporation office.

Following orders of Director of Municipal Administration Sampath Kumar, Guntur district Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja sent notices to all the corporators and ex-officio members of the GMC to attend the GMC Special Council meeting to elect the mayor. Resignation of Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu resulted in fresh election. At present, TDP has an absolute majority in the GMC council. The corporators proposed by the TDP corporators will be elected as mayor. TDP-JSP alliance bagged all the seats in the GMC standing committee elections held recently.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar will attend the mayoral election as an ex-officio member of the GMC. GMC has two deputy mayors elected as corporators on the YSRCP tickets. Deputy mayor and temporary mayor Sk Sajeela was elected on YSRCP ticket and shifted her loyalty to the TDP. Following the orders of the government, she is working as temporary mayor. She will continue in the post till the new mayor is elected. Guntur Municipal Corporation TDP floor leader Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) is in the race for the mayor’s post. Meanwhile, the TDP is making arrangements to bag the prestigious Guntur mayor post.