Live
Just In
Corrections Made for 21,768 Flood Victims' Bank Accounts
Amaravati : In a significant update regarding the recent floods in Vijayawada, authorities have identified that 21,768 flood victims had incorrectly registered their bank account details. These discrepancies have been rectified after thorough verification with the affected individuals on the ground.
Officials have announced that flood relief funds will be credited to these corrected accounts starting today. A total of ₹18,69,89,000 will be disbursed to the victims, with the funds expected to reach the accounts by Monday evening.
The Chief Minister has issued clear directives to ensure that every affected family receives the necessary assistance from the government. Officials reassured that there is no need for any concern among the victims, as the aid process is being carried out efficiently and promptly.