Cotton procurement begins in Mylavaram

Vijayawada: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) began its cotton procurement process for the year 2025-26 at the Mylavaram Agriculture Market Committee in the NTR district on Monday. Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad inaugurated the CCI purchasing centre at the market yard. The MLA inspected the cotton brought to the centre and checked its moisture content. Later, he interacted with cotton farmers and inquired about their production, Minimum Support Price (MSP), and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that the government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at Rs 8,110 per quintal, ensuring fair remuneration for farmers. Krishnaprasad highlighted that, as per CCI norms, the moisture content must be below 12 percent for procurement. Due to recent heavy rains and adverse weather, cotton quality has been affected, he observed, urging farmers to dry their produce thoroughly before bringing it for sale. The MLA assured farmers that he would bring the issue of crop damage and losses to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and seek Central government assistance along with relaxation of procurement rules.

Meanwhile, the newly nominated Mylavaral Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) assumed charge at the AMC office on Monday. MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad congratulated newly nominated AMC Chairperson Ponakalla Navyasri, along with Vice Chairman Chebrolu Raju and other committee members.

Jana Sena Party in-charge Akkala Rammohan Rao (Gandhi) and NDA leaders participated in the programme.