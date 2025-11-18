Cotton procurement centre inaugurated in Nandyal

Nandyal: To provide relief to cotton farmers, Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq inaugurated new cotton procurement centre in Nandyal on Monday. The centre has been set up under the supervision of Nandyal Market Yard Chairman Guntupalli Haribabu at Murari Cotton Mill premises.

Minister Farooq said the State government is giving top priority to farmers’ welfare, adding that the newly established centre would play a crucial role in ensuring cotton farmers receive rightful minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. Also, this initiative aims to eliminate middlemen and promote transparent procurement practices, enabling farmers to sell their cotton directly at the centre, he stated.

The Minister urged farmers to make the best use of the facility and assured that the government is committed to protecting their interests by strengthening procurement mechanisms. He reiterated that such centres are part of a broader strategy to stabilise prices and improve the livelihood of farming communities across the State. Nandyal market yard Director Munier Khalil and officials, mill owners, local farmers, and party activists were present.