Council for Higher Education Announces Entrance Exams Schedule

Amaravati: The State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced revised dates for various common entrance examinations on Friday. The APICET will be conducted on September 10, 11, APECET will be on September 14, APEAMCET from September 17 to 25, APPGECET from September 28 to 30, APEdCET on October 1, APLAWCET on October 1, APPECET from October 2 to 5.

In a statement, the APSCHE informed that the revised schedule is designed in view of the COVID19 pandemic and they will follow all the protocols during the common entrance exams. In fact, all these exams were supposed to be completed between July 25 to August 9. There are a total of seven common entrance exams to be conducted between September 10 to October 5. Only the exams APEdCET and APLAWCET will coincide on the same day. At the same time, the APEdCET to be conducted forenoon and APLAWCET will be conducted after noon.