Counseling held for rowdy-sheeters, criminals

Nandyal: In a district-wide initiative to maintain law and order, police officials across Nandyal district conducted counseling sessions for rowdy-sheeters and individuals with criminal records on Sunday. The drive was held under the instructions of Nandyal District Superintendent of Police, Adhiraj Singh Rana.

As part of the programme, individuals listed in police history sheets were summoned to their respective police stations, where officials counseled them to abandon criminal activities and lead responsible lives. Police authorities stressed that surveillance is being maintained over their current lifestyle, activities, and behavior. Speaking on the occasion, police officers warned that those who revert to criminal behavior or engage in unlawful acts will face binding-over proceedings along with stringent legal action.

“We urge you to renounce crime, become good citizens, and live as role models for your children and society,” officials told the attendees.

Police further informed that updated photographs of all listed individuals are being recorded and incorporated into their history sheets. Their details and photographs will also be uploaded into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) database to strengthen monitoring efforts.

Authorities issued a clear warning that anyone found violating the law again will not be spared and strict action will be taken as per legal provisions.