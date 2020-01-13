Counter protests held at Kurnool and Vijaynanagaram in support of 'three capitals'

Ever since the announcement of the proposal of three capitals to Andhra Pradesh in the state assembly, there have been protests against the proposal, and the agitation is going on in the 29 villages of Amaravati for last one month. However, this is one side of the coin as there are counter-protests from the people of Rayalaseema and North Andhra as both the regions are welcoming the Judiciary and administrative capitals at Kurnool and Visakhapatnam respectively.

The people of Tirupati on Monday held a massive rally in support to the three capitals under the leadership of MP Balli Durga Prasad, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy. The rally continued from Krishnapuram Tana to Gandhi Statue with the people chanting the slogans in support to the three capitals and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP followers and people organized a bike rally in Gajapatinagar in Vijayanagaram district in support to the decentralization of Development. They urged the government to declare Visakhapatnam as administrative capital as early as possible.

The bike rally went from the local Anjaneya Swamy Temple to a four-road junction. In Srikakulam, the bike rally was held under the aegis of MLA Kambala Jogulu in support of the three capitals at Rajam. MLA said Development is possible only with three capitals.