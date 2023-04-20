Counter YSRCP atrocities, Chandrababu Naidu to cadres

Badvel (YSR district): Expressing deep concern over 'anarchy' prevailed in the state under YSRCP rule, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continues as chief minister for another term, the future of children in the state would be bleak.

As part of his two-day tour in the district, Naidu participated in the party functionaries' meeting in Badvel on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon the party cadres to be vigilant and give a fitting reply to the atrocities of ruling party.

He alleged that after YSRCP came to power in 2019 elections, grabbing of SC and ST lands has become rampant in Badvel constituency. Stating that Badvel is a stronghold for TDP since its formation in 1983, he reminded that Bijuvemula Veera Reddy was elected six times as MLA from the constituency.

While describing Bijuvemula a 'simple and honest politician', Chandrababu said that Badvel constituency has witnessed abnormal development when he was minister in NTR and Chandrababu cabinets.

The TDP chief recalled that Brahmam Sagar which is part of Telugu Ganga project was started during the NTR government when Veera Reddy was agriculture minister. He said that farmers of Badvel constituency have enjoyed good crops and revenues as water was supplied to even tail-end lands with the initiative of NTR.

He urged the party cadres to ensure victory in Badvel constituency in 2024 elections.

TDP politburo member R Srinivasulu Reddy said that despite TDP having strong cadre in Badvel, party had been losing the seat for the last 15 years due to various reasons. He urged the party activists to ensure the victory of the party in the coming elections.

Party leaders S Chandra Mohan Reddy, former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, former Badvel MLA Vijayamma and others were present.