Counting of Votes: 212 sensitive villages identified in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: District police with the assistance of CISF and APSP forces are taking all measures to protect law and order and public tranquility in the wake of counting of votes on June 4.

Police have identified 212 villages in 30 mandals across Srikakulam district as sensitive and organised awareness camps and explained about the Election Commission rules and legal consequences to the 879 trouble-mongers in these villages.

Police seized 257 vehicles which are having no records and also booked cases against the persons who are having the same. Total 4,877 persons were bounded over under Sections-107 and 110 of the CrPC to maintain peace and tranquility.

Red zone was declared at 2-km radius around the counting centre and a ban has been imposed on victory rallies, processions etc after announcement of results. Strict ban has also been imposed on selling, storage and usage of crackers in the wake of counting and after declaration of election results and notices served to managements of all petrol bunks not to sell loose petrol till further orders are issued.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed around the counting centre as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents.

In the wake of counting and sensing trouble 536 CC cameras have been set up at all important junctions across the district as part of measures to control the law and order situation.

SP G R Radhika conducted a series of reviews with the police officials and inspected several areas in the district.