Counting staff told to perform duties efficiently

Rajamahendravaram: Collector and District Election Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha ordered the staff to perform their duties effectively so that the process of counting the votes of the general election goes smoothly.

The first round of training was given to counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro-observers at Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram on Monday.

On the occasion, the Collector said that the officials performing the counting duties should work efficiently without making any mistakes. The counting of votes should be transparent and accurate. The counting of votes should start at 8 am segment-wise. She said that in case of a technical problem in EVMs during counting, the concerned experts will correct it. She said that 14 tables are being set up in each hall and counting will be done round-wise. Each table has a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant. The role of micro-observers is crucial in transparent counting.

She said that they would have to give a round-wise report to the election observers. About 1,100 staff from seven constituencies attended the training session. The Collector said that the process of allotment of tables and randomisation will be done for the counting staff from 5 am. Counting staff should report for duty by 6.30 am. Counting of ETPBS and postal ballot votes should start at 8 am. She said that the counting of votes would start in EVM units from 8.30 am.

Master trainees M Diwakar, M Ramakrishna, T Suryachandra Rao explained the process of counting through power point presentation.

Constituency ROs N Tej Bharat, K Dinesh Kumar, Ashutosh Srivatsav, A Chaitra Varshini, KL Siva Jyoti, M Madhuri, RV Ramana Naik, assistant returning officer (Rajahmundry) SDC R Krishna Naik and DRO G Narasimhulu participated.

Meanwhile, Central Election Commissioners held a review meeting with State and district election officials on the counting process through a video conference from New Delhi. East Godavari District Collector Madhavi Latha from the Collector’s camp office in Rajahmundry participated in the meeting. She said that the initial training programme for the counting staff has been organised.

Only counting staff, election staff with EC identity cards, candidates, agents and counting agents will be allowed inside the counting centre. Mobile phones will not be allowed. AKNU premises has been declared as a no smoking zone. Section- 144 will be in force within one kilometre, she explained.