Country’s development depends on youth’s progress: Collector Vinod

Anantapur: Having world’s largest youth population, India should ensure that its youth progress in a structured manner to transform the country into a developed nation, stated district Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar. He also said that progress of the youth is directly linked with the country’s development, addressing a district-level youth festival in Anantapur on Thursday.

Under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Nehru Yuva Kendra has organised this festival at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University auditorium.The event was inaugurated by Collector Vinod Kumar, JNTU Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sudarshan Rao, College Principal Acharya Chennareddy, Nehru Yuva Kendra district youth officer K Manikantha, national youth awardee Bisathi Bharat, programme officer G Srinivasulu, President of State Awardee Bisathi Jeevan Kumar and others. The dignitaries lit the lamp and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Swami Vivekananda to begin the programme.

Collector Vinod Kumar emphasised that everyone should adopt the principles outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specifically the five Pranas, and work towards building a developed India by 2047. He encouraged young people to honor their teachers, cultivate the habit of writing diaries, believe in their own potential and set higher goals in life. He also stressed that every individual must perform their duties diligently to make India in the forefront globally.

Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sudarshan Rao encouraged youth, who won at district-level to showcase their talents at State and national levels, thereby bringing honor to the district.

Manikantha mentioned that as part of the youth festival, various activities such as a science mela, group and individual competitions, young writers’ contest, young artists’ contest, photography contest, workshops, and declamation contests were conducted to encourage the talent of youth.

Indian Red Cross Society vice-president and secretary Mohan Krishna, Dr Garugu Balaji from Katyayani Hospital, representatives from My Government organisation Nagendra and Amaresh, and organisers from Ek Ped Maa Ka Naam Navani and Kalpana set up stalls to raise awareness about various services being offered to the youth.

Cash prizes and certificates of appreciation from the Central government presented to the winners of various competitions. Additionally, every participant was awarded with a certificate of recognition.