Country’s first AI integrated CC Centre to be launched in Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirumala is set to host the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-integrated Command Control Centre, designed to streamline crowd management and improve pilgrim safety at the temple town.

TTD has established the facility at Vaikuntham Queue Complex-1 with support from NRI donors. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the centre on Thursday.

The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) will bring advanced surveillance and monitoring technologies under one platform. A giant digital screen will display live CCTV feeds from multiple locations across Tirumala, monitored round the clock by a dedicated team of more than 25 technical staff to provide real-time updates for immediate action.

Officials said the AI-enabled system can track crowd density from Alipiri onwards, calculating waiting times in queue lines and mapping compartment occupancy. It will also monitor pilgrim flow using 3D visuals, with red spot alerts marking overcrowded areas. The technology is further equipped to analyse expressions and movements, enabling authorities to detect discomfort or distress among devotees.

Facial recognition tools will be used to identify individuals, trace missing persons, and prevent thefts or untoward incidents. In case of emergencies, the system will suggest nearest safe exit routes for smooth evacuation. In addition to physical monitoring, the ICCC is designed to oversee online activities. It will track and block attempts at cyberattacks, curb misinformation, and prevent defamatory content against TTD on social media platforms.