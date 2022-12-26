Couple ends life jumping into Mylavaram reservoir in Kadapa

In a tragic incident took place in Kadapa district wherein a husband and wife committed suicide by jumping into Mylavaram reservoir.



It is reported that the deceased Govardhan was working as a medical representative in Hyderabad and has two children. It seems that they committed suicide by keeping the children on the Mylavaram reservoir dam.

Varalakshmi's dead body was found when the police carried out a search operation with the help of a boat and search operations were carried out for Govardhan's body.



