Couple killed as lorry hits motorcycle
Salur ( Vizianagaram district): A couple has been crushed to death by a lorry on Sunday evening.
The heart-wrenching incident occurred on Salur bypass road in Vizianagaram district.
According to the police, M Ramu (55) and his wife Guru (50) of V G Balasa village were returning to Salur after their work through the bypass road on their motorcycle.
Suddenly, a speeding lorry hit them from behind. They sustained serious injuries and were killed on the spot. Police rushed to the spot, booked a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
