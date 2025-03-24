Couple killed as lorry hits motorcycle

Salur ( Vizianagaram district): A couple has been crushed to death by a lorry on Sunday evening.

The heart-wrenching incident occurred on Salur bypass road in Vizianagaram district.

According to the police, M Ramu (55) and his wife Guru (50) of V G Balasa village were returning to Salur after their work through the bypass road on their motorcycle.

Suddenly, a speeding lorry hit them from behind. They sustained serious injuries and were killed on the spot. Police rushed to the spot, booked a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem.