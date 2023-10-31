Court ordered remand for Naidu as there is evidence: Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that people are not ready to believe the false propaganda of TDP over arrest of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.



Speaking to media persons at party central office on Monday, he said that the court ordered remand for Chandrababu in view of prima facie evidence in skill development case. He said when false case was foisted against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP fought legally and later Jagan Mohan Reddy won the elections with good majority during 2019 elections. He said that though people are dying with different reasons the TDP is claiming that the deaths due to Naidu’s arrest, he said. .

Referring to a meeting of TDP supporters in Hyderabad, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the speakers failed mention the ‘skill development scam’ and made false allegations over the arrest. He said that the YSRCP will face the coming elections in a brave manner as it has fulfilled 99 per cent of poll assurances whereas the TDP threw its manifesto in dustbin immediately after getting elected in 2014.