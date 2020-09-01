Covid-19 cases rising due to violation of safety norms: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that coronavirus are on the rise in Kadapa city. Speaking at the Task Force committee meeting here on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister blamed the people for not following covid norms and said that because of irresponsibility in wearing masks and failure in maintaining social distance norm, the cases were surging in the city.



The minister said that despite administration has been adopting several methods for preventing spread of infection, they were not yielding fruitful results due to lack of cooperation from civilians. The minister disclosed that as many as 6,373 COVID-19 positive cases were registered in Kadapa city. The city has 2,449 active cases and 3,853 patients were recovered from virus. He urged the people to go for coronavirus tests at Sanjeevini mobile bus facility for confirmation the infection. Stating that the city has 2 Volved Holding Chambers and 5 I-MASQ centres, he directed each covid care centre to compulsory conduct at least 50 tests every day.

Basha said that as per the relaxed lockdown norms, business establishments could be opened up to 1 PM but in the interest of people and traders, the government further relaxed business hours till 4 PM. He said the traders must follow the guidelines of the government during business hours to prevent spread of virus. Sub Collector Pridhvi Tej, Municipal Commissioner Lavanna, DSP Suryanarayana, Tahasildar Sivarami Reddy and others were present.