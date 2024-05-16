Dakshina Kannada gears up to tackle monsoon challenges

Preparations are underway in Dakshina Kannada district to confront the forthcoming monsoon season (June-August). During a meeting held on Tuesday district authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP, outlined strategies to address potential challenges posed by the monsoons.



Emphasizing the importance of proactive measures, the deputy commissioner underscored concerns regarding the maintenance of the electrical infrastructure managed by Mangaluru Electric Supply Company (MESCOM). The focus was on averting disruptions in power supply, as well as preventing accidents due to live cables and fallen electric poles, which could endanger lives and property. Accordingly, MESCOM was directed to intensify inspections of critical sections of electric lines and installations, augment workforce, and establish additional control centers across urban and rural areas.

With regards to water management, efforts were directed towards optimizing existing domestic water resources. Measures included curtailing unnecessary water usage, imposing fines for wastage, and ensuring the quality of water supplied via tankers.

The meeting also addressed sanitation concerns, advocating for the timely cleaning of dumping yards and garbage disposal areas to prevent waterlogging and artificial accumulation, which could exacerbate health risks during the monsoons.

To mitigate the spread of infectious diseases such as dengue and malaria, the health department stressed the importance of proactive healthcare interventions in rain-affected areas.

Collaborative efforts between the forest department and fire brigade were proposed to preemptively trim tree branches to prevent interference with power lines. Contingency plans were discussed for prompt road clearance in the event of tree falls, with personnel deployment and traffic management strategies outlined.

Cross-departmental coordination was emphasized, with the establishment of WhatsApp groups to facilitate real-time communication and decision-making. Precautionary measures, including canal dredging and landslide monitoring on highways, were highlighted to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.

Additionally, attention was drawn to vulnerable infrastructure such as schools and Anganwadis, with directives issued for structural assessments and necessary repairs.

The Fisheries Department was tasked with implementing safety protocols for fishermen, including restricting fishing activities during adverse weather conditions, organizing rescue teams, and monitoring coastal areas for potential risks.

Overall, the meeting underscored the importance of proactive planning and inter-agency collaboration to mitigate the impact of monsoon-related challenges on the district.