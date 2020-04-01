Covid-19 positive cases rise to 9 in Guntur district

Guntur: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Tuesday said five more coronavirus positive cases were reported from the district. He said that two cases were reported from Guntur city and two more from Macherla and another from Karempudi village.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Tuesday, he said earlier two coronavirus positive cases were reported from Guntur and two from Macherla.

He said that total number of Coronavirus positive cases rose to nine in Guntur district. He said, "People need not worry as the district administration has taken all precautionary measures to check spread of coronavirus. Stay at home and observe lockdown. The district administration identified 145 persons out of 185 persons who went to Nizamuddin for participating in the prayers."