Covid Care Centre opened by Perni Nani for Covid warriors in Machlipatnam

Machilipatnam: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah alias Nani on Sunday inaugurated the Covid Care Centre set up at the Police Kalyana Mandapam in Machilipatnam.

Covid warriors the police, sanitation workers and health workers will be treated at the Covid Care Centre. The centre was set up in record time of less than one week in view of the surge of covid cases in the district and State.

A total of 25 beds were arranged with central oxygen facility and six ventilators. Covid treatment can be given to 30 patients. Besides, some other Covid patients can be treated at the centre. There is a possibility of arranging 20 more beds in case of emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, Perni Nani said the district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu requested the district administration to immediately set up the Covid care centre in the backdrop of increasing Covid cases in the district. He said the many frontline covid warriors are infected with the coronavirus while fighting against the Covid and been facing many problems due to lack of treatment facilities.

Minister Perni Nani said he took the issue of setting up of Covid centre to the district administration and district Sollector Md Imtiaz has appointed staff and arranged oxygen cylinders and other facilities. He thanked all officials for taking efforts to install the Covid Care Centre in very short time.

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz, superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, Additional SP Vakul Jindal, Revenue Divisional officer Khaja Vali and other officials attended the inauguration.