Covid hospitals to come up in Palamaner, Kalikiri soon

Tirupati: In view of huge surge in Covid cases in the district, the district Covid task force has decided to bring in more Covid hospitals at different places to enable the patients get immediate medical care. The task force met here on Wednesday under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy and Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta to discuss on this issue.



Speaking to media after the meeting, Narayana Swamy and Ramachandra Reddy said that to accommodate more Covid patients, another Covid hospital will come up in Palamaneru in a week followed by Kalikiri in Piler constituency. Another hospital will come up at Satyavedu after sorting out some issues, they said.

The Deputy CM sought people's cooperation in the cremation of those died with Covid virus. The Panchayat Raj Minister has appealed to the entire government machinery to work with same spirit till the Covid cases come down to their minimum. He said the state occupies first place in terms of Covid testing and it should be at the forefront in providing Covid services as well.

Collector Bharat Gupta said so far more than 2.60 lakh Covid tests were conducted of which 33,000 cases were reported. The district has recorded more deaths than any other district in the state, he pointed out. In view of this, guidelines and suggestions from SVIMS and Ruia hospital have been sent to all Triage centres to be followed while referring cases to different hospitals.

He added oxygen cylinders were available in sufficient numbers and being sent to various hospitals as per requirement. Actions are being taken on the complaints received on private hospitals from time to time. Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLAs Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, Nawaj Basha, K Adimulam, MLC Y Sreenivasulu Reddy, DM&HO Dr M Penchelaiah and other officials took part in the meeting.