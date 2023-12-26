Covid new variant alert sounded in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Medical and health department officials and staff are on alert amid the emergence of a new coronavirus subvariant JN.1.

The new variant positive cases were reported in Visakhapatnam recently. Medical officers advised people to consult their nearest doctors and also take covid tests if they witness symptoms like cold, caught, throat infection, fever, respiratory problem, neck pain, body pains etc.,

Covid testing centres are also arranged at auditorium in government RIMS hospital campus in Srikakulam city. Officials also asked the Ayyappa devotees to take all precautions and after returning from their pilgrimage from Sabarimala and be quarantined for 14 days.

District medical and health officer (DM&HO) B Meenakshi, RIMS hospital superintendent Dr M Swamy Naidu appealed to people to follow covid preventive measures like wearing mask, maintain physical distance, avoid presence at rush and busy areas.

They further explained that full equipments like oxygen cylinders, covid special wards, supply of kits for covid test centres will be arranged soon.