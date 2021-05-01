Covid poses unprecedented challenge to world: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Friday called upon the people of the State to follow Covid-19 precautions to curb the spread of Covid infection in the State.

He said the outbreak of coronavirus has posed an unprecedented challenge to the entire world and the public health situation across the world. India is witnessing the most critical situation.

He said the humanity is passing through a crisis.

Governor said, "To deal with such an enormous challenge apart from the efforts by the government, it is primarily our own duty to behave responsibly by adopting the health protocol as prescribed by the Health department. I would like to make a sincere appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to strictly follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour and take all necessary precautions as advised to curb the further spread of the coronavirus."

The Governor has urged the people of Andhra Pradesh not to be complacent about the danger of contracting the Covid-19 virus. The Governor said, "It is high time for you to always remain alert and take necessary precautions to protect yourself, your family members and society around you. Please remember this is not the time for any laxity in behaviour."

Biswa Bhushan said the country today is witnessing a new high in the number of Covid cases on daily basis with new strains of virus circulating, which appear to be more contagious. The present pandemic situation is putting an enormous pressure on the medical resources and health infrastructure and the government is putting all efforts in optimum utilisation of the resources for maximum benefit of the people.

He said the civil society representatives, Red Cross volunteers, voluntary organisations have to play a crucial role in creating awareness among the people and steps to be taken to contain the pandemic from spreading further. The government has now permitted all persons above the age of 18 years to get vaccinated.

He requested all eligible persons to come forward and take the vaccine immediately. It is safe to take the vaccine and vaccine is the only weapon available to us to fight against Covid-19 virus.

He appealed to the people not to neglect any Covid-related symptoms and seek immediate help by calling 104 Call Centre. He said, "expert doctors are available round-the-clock to help you.

In case any Covid-19 related symptoms are noticed, you should immediately go for testing followed by treatment without any delay. The Covid-19 disease is curable, if immediate action is taken for testing followed by treatment, if required. It has been found that in several cases the Covid-19 fatalities are occurring due to delay in testing, followed by treatment."

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination is the only solution to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," the Governor said.