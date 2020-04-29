Covid positive cases rise to 54 in Anantapur district

Anantapur: The total number of Covid-19 positive cases stands at 54 in the district on Tuesday. Also, the number of positive cases treated and tested negative and sent home so far is 20 persons.



In all 407 blood samples have been collected from 32 quarantine centres and 223 blood samples have already been sent for clinical testing and are awaiting results.

Still 184 persons stationed in quarantine centres are yet to be tested. Their blood samples will be collected after the clinical testing of the 223 blood

samples is over.

Meanwhile, the District Collector Gandham Chandrudu visited the SVIT College quarantine centre and enquired from the inmates about the quality of food being served to them.

The Collector instructed the quarantine managers to supply nutritious food to the inmates.