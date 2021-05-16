Covid spread unabated in Guntur district

Guntur: Guntur district is reporting on average 1,500 new Covid-19 cases per day for the last 10 days.

Despite coronavirus spreading fast , people are roaming on the busy roads in Guntur city.

A large number of people are seen visiting shopping malls, kirana shops, travelling in auto-rickshaws and ignoring social distance.

Those who have Covid-19 symptoms and are in home isolation, are moving on the roads. They are moving on the roads and visiting medical shops violating Covid guidelines.

At present over 100 micro-containment zones have been set up in Guntur city. The GMC set up flexis at micro containment zones and spraying sodium hypochlorite on the roads at micro containment zones. With the rise in cases, people are keen on getting themselves administered with Covid vaccine.

At present the district administration is administering vaccine to above 60-years age group. Those above 45-years-old who received Covaxin first dose six weeks ago, are eagerly waiting to get the second jab.

Meanwhile, the corporate and private hospitals are collecting fee of Rs 1 lakh per day from the Covid-19 patients. The patients are being admitted into the hospitals only after the sum is deposited. There has been shortage of oxygen beds in the district.

