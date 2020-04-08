Covid: TTD brings out 5 Ayurveda drugs in Tirupati

Tirupati: TTD has come up with one more precautionary initiative in fighting Covid-19 virus by preparation indigenous Ayurvedic medicines.

On the directions of joint executive officer P Basant Kumar, a team of doctors from the TTD's SV Ayurveda Hospital and the Ayurveda Pharmacy have jointly produced five formulations of Ayurvedic drugs to fight the pandemic Covid-19. The medicines were released on Wednesday on the occasion of World Health Day celebrations. The JEO directed that the medicines should be provided first to the staff of the TTD canteen engaged in the daily preparation of thousands of food packets for distribution to the people stranded due to lockdown and also poor and needy in Tirupati. Later on, the precautionary medicine could be freely provided to TTD employees of all departments in a phased manner.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, principal of SV Ayurveda College and Dr Narapu Reddy Pharmacy Medical officer who were involved in the Ayuredic medicine, provided five medicines to 200 employees of TTD canteen on Wednesday.

The medicine included Rakshogna Dhupam (protective disinfectant, fumigation), Pavitra (hand cleaning sanitisers), Gandoopam (gargling liquid), Nimba Sasha (nasal drops) and Amruta (anti-biotic tablets and for enhancing immunity), which were prepared with ministry of AYUSH standards.

Initially, the Ayurvedic medicines will be given to 1,000 canteen staff at Tiruchanoor and later to canteen employees at Sri Padmavathi College on Thursday, said Dr Narappa Reddy.