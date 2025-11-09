CP reviews arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha Viramana

Vijayawada: Inpreparation for the upcoming Bhavani Deeksha Relinquish (Deeksha Viramana) programme, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu held a high-level review meeting with officials from the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam and the police department at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The Bhavani Deeksha Relinquishment will take place from December 11 to 15, culminating with the Maha Poornahuti on December 15. Lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states are expected to visit Vijayawada to relinquish their Deeksha and perform Irumullu (Deeksha Viramana) at the Indrakeeladri temple.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rajasekhara Babu discussed detailed arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of devotees. This includes crowd management, queue regulation, traffic flow, and security measures during Giri Pradakshina. He directed officials to make special accommodations for the elderly and differently abled, as well as to establish foot overbridges at strategic locations to help devotees join queues quickly and safely.

The Commissioner also reviewed potential congestion points at bathing ghats, prasadam counters, and queue lines, emphasizing the need for coordination between the police and temple authorities to prevent inconvenience to devotees and the general public.

A key topic of discussion was the revamping of the special Bhavani Deeksha Mobile App. This app is intended to provide comprehensive services, including online registration, darshan booking, prasadam collection, parking details, medical assistance, water points, and information centers. The app aims to offer real-time updates and enhance convenience for devotees visiting Vijayawada during the festival.

Attendees of the meeting included Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, DCP Krishna Kant Patil, ADCP G Ramakrishna, Vijayawada West Zone ACP Durga Rao, One Town Inspector Guru Prakash, along with temple IT and engineering officials.