CPI alleges illegal sand trade by MLAs’ followers

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu has strongly condemned the illegal collection of sand charges and rampant sand smuggling across several areas of East Godavari district. He alleged that in places like Vangalapudi, Mulakallanka, Peravali, Pendyala, Kovvur, Tallapudi, Nidadavolu, Kadiyam, and Rajamahendravaram, sand is being looted. He pointed out that in many locations, a bribe of ₹1,000 is being collected per lorry under the guise of informal “route charges.” Addressing a public meeting held at a quarry centre, Rajamahendravaram on Monday under the leadership of T Nageswara Rao, Madhu stated that a comprehensive inspection would soon be carried out by an all-party delegation at these ramps. The findings will be compiled into a final report and submitted to the District Collector, he said.

Madhu has alleged that illegal sand transportation is thriving unchecked during night hours.

He claimed that each MLA representing a constituency near the Godavari is earning illicit profits of up to ₹10 lakh per day from this activity.

He pointed out that, as per regulations, sand transportation is only permitted between 6 am and 6 pm. However, this rule is being violated, he said. Many sand ramps are being misused by followers of local MLAs, who are carrying out illegal sand operations at will, Madhu alleged.

He warned that if the illegal sand transport is not immediately halted, CPI will organise a massive protest at the ramps. He also expressed concern about the use of heavy machinery at some sand ramps, claiming that it is causing severe environmental damage.

CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja also spoke. CPI district assistant secretary Kundrapu Rambabu, district executive committee members P Lavanya, K Srinivas, PTrimurthulu, and others participated in the meeting.